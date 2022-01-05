Left Menu

Covid scare: Cong decides to put on hold public rallies, functions in poll-bound states

The AICC has asked all PCCs in the poll-bound states to assess the situation in their respective states and then take a call on postponement of rallies and public functions.The PCCs would soon take a call on this, the party sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:36 IST
Covid scare: Cong decides to put on hold public rallies, functions in poll-bound states
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With coronavirus cases seeing a sudden spurt in the country, the Congress on Wednesday decided to put on hold all its big public rallies and functions, including marathons, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said senior party leaders at AICC talked to UP Pradesh Congress leaders and took the decision in view of public safety. A decision will also be taken by Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) in other poll-bound states like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur soon, a Congress leader told PTI. The AICC has asked all PCCs in the poll-bound states to assess the situation in their respective states and then take a call on the postponement of rallies and public functions.

The PCCs would soon take a call on this, the party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022