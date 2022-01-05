Covid scare: Cong decides to put on hold public rallies, functions in poll-bound states
The AICC has asked all PCCs in the poll-bound states to assess the situation in their respective states and then take a call on postponement of rallies and public functions.The PCCs would soon take a call on this, the party sources said.
With coronavirus cases seeing a sudden spurt in the country, the Congress on Wednesday decided to put on hold all its big public rallies and functions, including marathons, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Sources said senior party leaders at AICC talked to UP Pradesh Congress leaders and took the decision in view of public safety. A decision will also be taken by Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) in other poll-bound states like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur soon, a Congress leader told PTI. The AICC has asked all PCCs in the poll-bound states to assess the situation in their respective states and then take a call on the postponement of rallies and public functions.
