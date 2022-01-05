Left Menu

Manish Tewari urges PM Modi to announce Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru this Republic Day

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound state of Punjab on Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari has urged him to announce Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shiv Ram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:42 IST
Manish Tewari urges PM Modi to announce Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru this Republic Day
Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound state of Punjab on Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari has urged him to announce Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shiv Ram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. Tewari also demanded renaming of the Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. "Dear @PMOIndia, 26 th January 2022 is coming & you are coming to Ferozpore Punjab. Today Do announce Bharat Ratna for Shaheed-E-Azam's Bhagat Singh, Shiv Ram Rajguru & Sukhdev Thapar. Rename Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport Mohali -CHD," the Congress MP tweeted.

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate during his visit to the state include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar - Una section; Mukerian - Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line; PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022