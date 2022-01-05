Congress postpones 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathons in Uttar Pradesh

Congress has decided to postpone its women's marathons in Uttar Pradesh titled 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases. A senior leader of the UP Congress told ANI that the party has taken a decision to postpone seven to eight such women marathons that were planned in Noida, Varanasi, Azamgarh and various other districts of the state.

Congress Party is running a campaign across the state to target women voters with the slogan "Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun " under which such marathons were being organised over the last few months which were addressed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier on December 30, the State Unit of Congress had written a letter to the Election Commission of India and suggested disallowing large gathering rallies.

In the letter, the party wrote that big rallies should not be allowed instead of that political parties should do small corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns. The officials who are involved in the Election Process should be given proper security and care.

On Tuesday, a stampede-like situation occurred during a women's marathon organised by the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. (ANI)

