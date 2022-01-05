Left Menu

BJP leader demands Punjab CM resignation over 'security lapse'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:02 IST
Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia on Wednesday demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister for “lapse” in the security of the Prime Minister.

“The major lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab today has raised questions on the working style of Punjab government and Punjab Police,” he said.

“Is the Congress government in Punjab so incompetent, so careless that it failed to make security arrangements?” Poonia asked.

He said law and order remains a big challenge in all Congress-ruled states, including Rajasthan.

Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover when it was 30 kms away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, which he was going to visit. The PM had earlier landed in Bathinda and was going by road to Hussainiwala, when his convoy found that the road ahead was blocked by agitating farmers. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the PM was stranded on the flyover for about 20 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

