BJP means 'Bakwas Jumla Party', says Telangana Minister

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday described BJP as Bakwas Jumla Party and hit out at the saffron partys chief J P Nadda for his recent comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.Alleging that the BJP attacks its political opponents by using some of the regulatory agencies, Rama Rao sarcastically said the constituents of NDA at the Centre are BJP, CBI, ED, NIA and similar institutions.So far we thought BJP means Bharatiya Janata Party.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday described BJP as 'Bakwas Jumla Party' and hit out at the saffron party’s chief J P Nadda for his recent comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Alleging that the BJP attacks its political opponents by using some of the regulatory agencies, Rama Rao sarcastically said the constituents of NDA at the Centre are BJP, CBI, ED, NIA and similar institutions.

''So far we thought BJP means Bharatiya Janata Party. It is not Bharatiya Janata Party. It is Bakwas Jumla Party (party of rubbish and false promises) . They speak nonsense and make useless comments. Other than that there is no useful activity for the country and people during the past seven and half years. They have nothing to claim about achieving anything. It is zilch,'' Rama Rao said.

Condemning the arrest of BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that Rao has ''lost mental balance'' in the wake of BJP emerging victorious in the assembly bypolls.

Nadda had further alleged that the TRS regime is ''the most undemocratic'' and ''one of the most corrupt'' in the country.

Till now people had an opinion that Nadda was educated and reasonable, but after his comments yesterday it was understood that there was no difference between him and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as far as making cheap comments was concerned, Rama Rao alleged.

''There is no difference between the national president of BJP and its state’ head considering their comments to pass on cheap remarks and despicable comments against other leaders,'' Rama Rao said.

He alleged that several poll promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not fulfilled. On Nadda’s allegations that large-scale corruption took place in Kaleshwaram project, Rama Rao said Minister of State for Water Resources Bishweswar Tudu gave a clean chit to the TRS government in Parliament.

Referring to the stoppage of Modi’s convoy for 15 to 20 minutes in Punjab due to blockade by some protesters, the minister said no Prime Minister in the country has faced such a depressing situation.

