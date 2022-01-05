Workers threaten to besiege PM's house if mills not re-opened

The workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills have threatened to lay siege to the house of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad if the Centre failed to take steps to re-open all the 23 mills across the country.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a protest demanding the re-opening of the mills, ''Save NTC Movement'' chairman Sachin Ahir said the mills were closed for the last one year due to the pandemic and the government was not showing any interest to re-open them due to which the workers were suffering.

Though the management was paying 50 per cent salary to the workers, it was stopped for the last three months, he said.

Alleging that the government was not willing to re-open the mills in order to hand them over to the private companies, Ahir said if the mills were not re-opened, the workers would lay siege to the house of Modi.

CPI-M MP P R Natarajan said the workers would hoist black flags atop their houses on Republic Day (January 26) and also stage demonstrations in front of the mills by holding black flags.

NTC mills' union leaders from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashra and West Bengal participated in the protest.

