Punjab polls: Cong unable to finalise candidates, list likely to be out after few more meetings

The results of the Congress screening committee meeting under the leadership of Ajay Maken, remained inconclusive as the leaders sat on names of probable candidates for the Punjab polls on Wednesday at the Congress war room in Delhi for the fifth time. After the meeting was over, Maken said, "Most of the seats have been discussed and soon the final decision on tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls will be taken after another round of meeting."

On Wednesday, the fifth round meeting of the Punjab Congress Screening Committee ended without any result. According to Maken, the candidate list which has been discussed in the screening committee on 117 seats would be sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC) and after that, the list of candidates will be finalized.

"We are scrutinising the list of the possible candidates who have the capability of winning the election. The party will only give the ticket to a person who can win the seat," he said. On how many existing MLAs to get tickets, Maken added, "It is difficult to say at the moment. And today screening committee meeting, Charanjit Singh Channi was not directly involved but was connected virtually."

After the meeting was over, Navjot Singh Sidhu while talking to the media said that the meeting was conducted in a very enthusiastic and friendly atmosphere. Sidhu said, "In most of the seats, people have agreed to the decisions unanimously. All is well in Punjab Congress. The party will win the Punjab Assembly elections."

Among those who attended the meeting were Maken, chairman of the screening committee, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, state Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Punjab manifesto committee chairman Sunil Jakhar. Meanwhile, Jakhar said that COVID-19 protocols would be followed as far as election publicity is concerned in the wake of increasing cases.

"In the next few days, we do not have any election rally". (ANI)

