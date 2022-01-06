Left Menu

Punjab govt forms high-level committee to probe lapses during PM's visit

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab government on Thursday set up a high-level committee to probe lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, an official spokesperson said.

In a ''major security lapse'', the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Union Home Ministry directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry.

