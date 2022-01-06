BJP leaders pray for PM Modi's long life

BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country on Thursday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life, a day after the party accused the Congress of trying to physically harm him during his visit to Punjab.

The leaders of the saffron party also posted their wishes and religious prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag ''LongLivePMModi''.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan undertook a ''mahamrityunjay jaap'', a puja offered for someone's long life, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Baijayant Jay Panda offered prayers at the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi.

Party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam also offered ''mahamrityunjay'' prayers at a temple in the national capital.

The BJP has sought to corner the Congress over the breach in Modi's security during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

The Congress is in power in Punjab.

In a ''major security lapse'', the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind the incident and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

The Punjab government constituted a two-member high-level committee on Thursday to conduct a ''thorough probe'' into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

