Algeria's ambassador returns to Paris after 3-month dispute

PTI | Algiers | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:10 IST
Algeria's ambassador returns to Paris after 3-month dispute
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria's ambassador returned to Paris on Thursday, three months after being recalled amid tensions related to the era of French colonial rule in the North African country.

The move was announced by Algeria's presidency.

In October, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune recalled ambassador Antar Daoud, citing alleged “irresponsible comments” by French President Emmanuel Macron about Algeria' s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government.

Algeria also refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace, and accused Paris of “genocide” during the colonial era.

Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sought to defuse tension by paying a visit to Algiers. The countries agreed to resume cooperation toward peace in Libya and on other international issues.

At the time, Le Drian noted the countries' “complex history” and said he wanted to “remove misunderstandings.” Algeria gained independence after a brutal six-year war from 1954 to 1962, following more than a century under French colonial rule. The countries in recent years have had close economic and cultural ties, but relations took a sharp turn for the worse after France sharply curtailed visas for people from North Africa because governments there were refusing to take back migrants refused asylum in France.

