Oppn wants poll in four municipal corporations to be deferred in view of the COVID surge

Opposition BJP and CPI-M in West Bengal Thursday demanded that the State Election Commission(SEC) should defer the poll to four municipal corporations in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The two opposition parties referred to the comment by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the next 15 days will be very crucial in terms of the spread of the virus and that all should take proper care of themselves. She had also said that all the important officers of her government, including the city police commissioner, deputy commissioner of police (South) have been affected by the disease, they said.

The surge in COVID-19 will make it impossible for the voters to come out to exercise their franchise if the municipal poll is held on January 22 as slated, the opposition parties' leaders alleged.

CPI-M central committee member Sujan Chakraborty told PTI that the party has urged the SEC to convene an all party meeting and demanded that the election panel to defer the poll for the safety of the people. ''On one hand the CM is telling people to be extremely alert for 15 days and that many of her officers have been infected. On the other hand she wants to hold the civic polls at any cost so that none can come out to cast their votes and her men can have a field day,'' Chakraborty said.

Echoing him, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, ''The CM herself confirmed today that the COVID situation is bad in the state. Then why is her government giving the go ahead to the SEC for the municipal body poll in January? We demand that it should be deferred''.

Majumdar said the ruling Trinamool Congress wants to hold poll in this coronavirus situation as it does not want free and fair voting in the municipal election.

Election to Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Siliguri and Asansol municipal corporations are slated to be held on January 22, the SEC said in a recent notification.

The SEC has issued guidelines stating that upto five persons can conduct door to door campaigns and prohibited election rallies. It said party meetings with 250 people can be held in the open ground and with 50 per cent of the capacity in closed auditoria.

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has said that the SEC has already put in place certain restrictions during campaigning in view of the COVID-19 situation and wondered what was the saffron party's stand in the coming Assembly election in five states. The opposition lacks the courage to get peoples' mandate, he added.

