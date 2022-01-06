Left Menu

Erdogan tells Kazakh counterpart Turkey stands with Kazakhstan amid uprising

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:59 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a phone call on Thursday that Turkey stood in solidarity with Kazakhstan amid an uprising in the former Soviet state, the Turkish presidency said. In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Tokayev that Turkey was closely monitoring developments and he hoped tensions would ease and a new government would be formed as soon as possible, while also offering "all forms of technical information and experience" if needed.

Erdogan also discussed the developments with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, and said he believed the crisis would be resolved through dialogue, his office said.

