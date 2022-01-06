Will support ruling JD(U) on special status demand for Bihar, says RJD

Claiming that the Centre is “dilly-dallying” the issue of according special status to Bihar, the opposition RJD on Thursday said it would lend support to the JD(U) in the matter as the Nitish Kumar-led party had long been demanding the tag, which, if given, would ensure the state’s overall development.

Talking to reporters here, RJD state president Jagadanand Singh said everyone was aware that the JD(U) and the BJP, both partners of the ruling NDA in Bihar, were not on the same page when it came to seeking special status for the state.

''The RJD is ready to support the JD(U) on the issue. CM Nitish Kumar, who is leader of the ruling JD(U), must take a firm stand on the issue and not bow down before the BJP. The central government must accept the demand for special status to Bihar in the larger interest of the people of the state,” Singh said, in what came across as a bid to create fissure in the ruling coalition. The RJD leader also clarified that his party would back the JD(U) in its demand for caste-based census in Bihar.

Notably, the Centre has ruled out caste-based enumeration, stating that the exercise ''would not be feasible'' and that exclusion of information regarding any other caste, apart from SCs and STs, from the purview of census is a ''conscious policy decision''.

Senior BJP leaders in the state, including state Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and labour minister Jibesh Kumar, have opposed the idea of holding a caste-based census In response to Singh's remarks, Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of BJP's OBC Morcha, said, ''The statement given by the state RJD chief goes on to show the party’s desperation to seize power. As far as the issue of special status is concerned, the matter is under consideration of the central leadership.'' PTI PKD RMS RMS

