Tumkur MP levels serious allegations against Karnataka Minister, calls him South Korean kingpin

GS Basavaraj, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Tumkur constituency, on Thursday levelled several allegations against Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy without directly mentioning his name and called him a South Korean kingpin. In an informal audio chit-chat with State Urban Development Minister BA Basavaraj before a press meeting at Tumkur, he said, "You know how my son minister is? You know kingpin of South Korea. He's the same, he's a son of a B....."

BA Basavaraj tried to stop him as he got to know that other ministers present at the meeting were listening to his allegations and said, "We will talk later. Stop now." However, the Lok Sabha MP continued pouring out his anger against the cabinet minister and said, "We don't have even a single seat in our district. He speaks only hit and attack language. He abuses an engineer and says he's only capable of doing household work."

"Earlier, he said that he is an Executive Engineer, but he himself doesn't print even a single hand bill. A few days ago, he declared Rs 1,000 (funds) crores. He doesn't even call or invite us. If he comes and asks you about your department, ignore him," GS Basavaraj said. The Lok Sabha MP did not take the minister's name while levelling the allegations.

Following the allegations, JC Madhuswamy, after press meeting, said, "He's mentally unstable. There is no need to give importance to his words." (ANI)

