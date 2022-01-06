Left Menu

Rly minister prays for PM Modi’s long life at Odisha temple

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 06-01-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:49 IST
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached in Punjab, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday prayed for the top leader's long life at Shree Lingaraj Temple here.

Accompanied by state BJP unit president Samir Mohanty and other leaders, Vaishnaw reached the 11th-century Lord Shiva shrine to offer prayers and chant 'maha mrityunjaya mantra'.

The minister also posted on social media a video clip of him performing 'aarti'. ''Modiji Jiyo Hazaro Saal,'' Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter.

Talking to reporters here, he said, ''It was a clear case of conspiracy. We prayed before the Lord seeking divine blessings for the long life of the prime minister.'' Earlier in the day, members of the BJP's women wing in the state were seen praying for Modi’s well-being at temples across the state.

Several BJP leaders across the country, including chief ministers of Tripura and Assam, have offers prayers for the PM's long life on Thursday.

The prime minister was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters on Wednesday, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security. PTI AAM RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

