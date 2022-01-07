BJP-led central govt failed to protect jobs, lands of locals: J&K Cong

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday attacked the BJP-led central government for allegedly failing to protect people's jobs and lands in the union territory.

Lambasting the government, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla claimed that without an elected government, Jammu and its people were being neglected and overlooked.

''The BJP-led central government has failed to protect jobs and lands of the locals. Many BJP leaders gave assurances about enacting laws for protecting people's jobs and lands but they failed,'' Bhalla claimed.

He said unemployment had reached alarming proportions in J&K. ''We cautioned the present administration to take note of the situation as frustration is on the rise among educated youth,'' the Congress leader said.

Bhalla urged the government to generate more employment for the locals and said, ''The Congress has always stood by the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP has failed to address their legitimate aspirations. Words alone won't suffice to improve the situation on the ground.'' Bhalla said government has failed to live up to the spirit of accommodation and reconciliation towards realisation of the legitimate political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Today democracy in the union territory is facing onslaught from no other than the ruling party itself. Ideally, political and ideological differences should have been put aside while dealing with the sensitive region,'' he said.

The major stress of the government should have been on assuaging misery of the unemployed youth who have grown up in conflict.

