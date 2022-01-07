Pune cops file case against BJP IT cell member over 'objectionable' posts

The Pune police have registered a case against Maharashtra BJP social media coordinator Jiten Gajaria for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife and some other political leaders, an official said on Friday.

A team from the Pune cyber cell went to Mumbai on Thursday to arrest Gajaria, but he was not found at his residence, he said.

''We have issued a copy of the notice to his brother and asked him to respond to it,'' said D Hake, police inspector, Pune cyber cell.

He said the case against Gajaria has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a worker of the Shiv Sena, which is headed by Thackeray.

''A case has been registered for posting objectionable and defamatory comments on a social media platform against (CM's wife) Rashmi Thackeray, (NCP leaders) Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi. Besides making objectionable and defamatory posts against political leaders, some posts aimed at creating hatred between two groups,'' Hake said.

The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress are part of the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

On Thursday, the Mumbai police had questioned Gajaria for nearly eight hours over his `objectionable' tweets.

