TN Assembly: Opposing cut in tenure of co-op bodies, AIADMK stages walkout

The main opposition party AIADMK on Friday walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing an amendment Bill to reduce the term of office of the board of directors of cooperative societies from 5 to 3 years.

As soon as Minister for Cooperation, I Periyasamy introduced the Bill, Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami said his party opposed the move to bring down the term of office of societies from 5 to 3 years and led by him, the AIADMK members staged a walkout. Later, the Bill was passed by the Assembly. Protection of the interests of the societies is among the reasons listed in the Statement of Objects and Reasons to the Bill. ''The government, therefore, with a view to protect the interests of the cooperative societies, to streamline their administration, ensure proper governance and to increase the efficacy of the functioning of cooperative societies have decided to reduce the term of office of the Board of directors of the societies from five years to three years...,'' it said. Speaking to reporters outside the House, Palaniswami, flanked by party MLAs, said reducing the term of office to three years is against the law, unacceptable and a 'murder of democracy.' In the case of allegation of any irregularity in a particular society and if charges are proved, action could be taken against only those responsible, be it a director or society chief, he said. Similarly, if it is established that the entire board of directors was involved in an irregularity, only the particular society may be dissolved. There is, however, no scope in law to reduce the term of office of boards of all the societies from 5 years to 3 years, he said. The DMK regime has deliberately made this move though cooperative societies are making profits and people are being served well, he said. Elections to cooperative societies in Tamil Nadu were held in 2018 during the AIADMK regime and the DMK, then principal opposition party, had alleged irregularities in the polls.

