Left Menu

French President Macron says he is concerned about Kazakhstan situation

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:56 IST
French President Macron says he is concerned about Kazakhstan situation
French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was concerned about the situation in Kazakhstan, which has been hit by sometimes lethal protests, adding he would continue to monitor developments in the former Soviet country.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that he had given shoot-to-kill orders to deal with further disturbances from those he called bandits and terrorists.

The Kazakhstan uprising began as protests in oil-rich western regions against the removal of state price caps for butane and propane, but the protests then intensified and spread, with several deaths reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022