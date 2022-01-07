French President Macron says he is concerned about Kazakhstan situation

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was concerned about the situation in Kazakhstan, which has been hit by sometimes lethal protests, adding he would continue to monitor developments in the former Soviet country.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that he had given shoot-to-kill orders to deal with further disturbances from those he called bandits and terrorists.

The Kazakhstan uprising began as protests in oil-rich western regions against the removal of state price caps for butane and propane, but the protests then intensified and spread, with several deaths reported.

