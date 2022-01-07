Left Menu

MP: BJP stages silent protests over PM security breach row

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:40 IST
BJP workers on Friday staged silent protests at various places in Madhya Pradesh against the security breach during the prime minister's visit to Punjab two days ago.

MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma led a sit-in at Rajbada in Jhabua town, while home minister Narottam Mishra and other ministers took part in a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Old Vidhan Sabha premises here.

On January 10, BJP workers will form a human chain with the slogan "Hamare Pradhanmantri Hamara Abhiman" (Our Prime Minister is our pride), Sharma told reporters.

Only Divyang (disabled) persons will perform a `havan' on that day while the SC cell of the party will stage a protest in front of the Ambedkar statue here, he said.

A signature campaign will also be launched on January 11, in which ''intellectuals, local artists and senior citizens'' will sign on a banner carrying the slogan "Bharat stands with Modi-ji," he said.

After the silent protest, BJP leaders led by Mishra, medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, health minister Prabhuram Choudhary and others submitted a memorandum to Governor Mangu Bhai Patel here. The security breach should be probed, said the memorandum, addressed to the President.

The incident in Punjab where prime minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for some 20 minutes on a flyover due to blockade by protesters while on the way to Hussainiwala ''near the Pakistan border'' was ''part of some deep conspiracy about the country's security and unity," the memorandum claimed.

