EAM Jaishankar holds talks with counterparts from Egypt and Israel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held separate telephonic talks with his counterparts from Egypt and Israel with a focus on further expansion of bilateral ties.

Following his talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jaishankar said he was looking forward to taking the bilateral ties to ''even greater heights''.

''Very pleased to greet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt in the New Year. This year is special, marking 75 years of our diplomatic relationship. Look forward to working together to take it to even greater heights,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Referring to his conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the external affairs minister said that the discussion focused on bilateral and plurilateral cooperation.

''Great to talk to APM and FM @yairlapid of Israel in the New Year. Discussed our bilateral and plurilateral cooperation. Looking forward to marking the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic ties,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

On his part, Lapid said the relations between the two countries are growing stronger and both sides will continue to work to deepen them further.

''Glad to speak this morning with my friend, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar. Relations between our countries are growing ever stronger, and we'll continue to work to deepen them and seek new avenues of cooperation,'' he tweeted.

In the last few days, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from the US, Russia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria.

He also spoke to foreign ministers of Australia, Indonesia, Maldives and Bhutan.