Appointment issue: Mamata's assertion before PM factually wrong, says governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday claimed that the assertion of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his asking for clarification on some recruitments is factually wrong.

Dhankhar alleged that reports of ''rampant irregularities'' in recruitment get credence with lack of response to any of these from the state government.

''Assertion by CM @MamataOfficial before Hon'ble PM@PMOIndia @narendramodi 'governor mujhko chitti likha. Bola kaise recruitment huya bataon. Unka Pata nehin ke PM ka advice me ya decision Liya gaya' is factually wrong and usual act of impropriety by CM,'' the governor tweeted.

The Hindi words written in the tweet were apparently used by Banerjee while talking to Modi during a virtual programme to inaugurate a cancer hospital near here earlier in the day. At the event, the chief minister told Modi, referring to her government's decision to engage consultants in different departments, that the governor has questioned the reason behind the move but he did not know that the state was following the advice of the PM.

''Such misrepresentation by CM @MamataOfficial @PMOIndia @narendramodi not expected,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor attached along with his tweet two of his communications to the state government seeking clarifications on the process of appointments on permanent, temporary and ad hoc basis and also of senior consultants and consultants.

Standing by Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government in the state over several issues, the state BJP claimed that the chief minister's statement before the prime minister is unfortunate.

''This is the first time that a chief minister of a state has said something like this to the prime minister at a public programme,'' BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

He claimed that democracy will cease to exist in the country if people holding high positions do not show respect towards each other.

