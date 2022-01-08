TRS MLA's son accused in suicide abetment case taken into police custody

A ruling TRS MLA's absconding son, accused of abetting the suicide of a businessman and three of his family members in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was taken into custody by police on Friday night.

Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of Kothagudem TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, has been taken into custody and he is being questioned, a release from the police said.

Vanama Raghavendra Rao had gone absconding after an FIR was lodged against him in connection with the alleged suicide of a 43-year-old businessman Ramakrishna, his wife and twin daughters at Paloncha town on January 3.

In a purported selfie video that went viral on social media on Thursday, the victim accused the MLA's son of making disparaging remarks about his wife and forcing him to take the extreme step.

Police said they have submitted the video in a local court.

Earlier, in a purported suicide note left by him, the victim had held the MLA's son responsible for taking the extreme step.

Vanama Raghavendra Rao had denied the charges levelled against him.

The note also mentioned the names of the mother and elder sister of the deceased with whom he had a property dispute.

The police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the trio.

Police had launched an extensive search to nab the legislator's son after he went absconding.

A senior police official earlier said eight teams were formed and they were extensively searching for Vanama Raghavendra Rao.

The police official said his statements will be recorded in connection with other cases also that were filed against him previously.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) suspended Vanama Raghavendra Rao from the party.

Following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is also the TRS president, the party leadership suspended Vanama Raghavendra Rao in the wake of allegations against him, party sources said.

The suspension orders will be enforced with immediate effect, they said.

Condemning the incident, several political parties including the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, BJP, and Left parties had demanded stringent action against the accused.

The opposition parties, which on Thursday had held protests, again staged protest demonstrations by raising slogans and took out rallies on Friday as part of a Kothagudem bandh call demanding the arrest of Vanama Raghavendra Rao.

At some places shops remained closed.

The protesters also demanded that a rowdy sheet be opened against the MLA's son.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the TRS MLA in an open letter on Thursday said he and his family will cooperate with the police and judiciary in Ramakrishna's suicide case and other incidents allegedly involving his son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)