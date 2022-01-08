BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone, writes to Maha home minister, Mumbai police commissioner
BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, an official said on Saturday. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday that Shelar was vocal about corruption in state government.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, an official said on Saturday. The Bandra (west) MLA stated in his letters that the caller had abused him and threatened to kill him and his family members. Shelar, a former minister, has submitted details of the two phone numbers from which he received the threat calls and requested the police to do the needful. The official, however, didn't elaborate on the reason for Shelar receiving the threat. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday that Shelar was vocal about ''corruption'' in (state) government. ''Ashish Shelar often takes a stand against the government and bring out corruption. This could be the reason behind him receiving the threat. Police should take this matter seriously,'' the former chief minister told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shelar
- Leader of Opposition
- Nagpur
- Mumbai
- Bandra
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Over 4,000 children found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai city: Maha Council told
Krishna Kunj Production's Founder Vatsal Joshi completes Beach Cleaning Drive with DPIFF in Mumbai
MUMBAI, DEC 24 FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE
Danish Siddiqui to get Mumbai Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' award posthumously
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Palghar villages en route get funds from NHSRC