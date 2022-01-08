Left Menu

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone, writes to Maha home minister, Mumbai police commissioner

BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, an official said on Saturday. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday that Shelar was vocal about corruption in state government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 12:37 IST
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar threatened on phone, writes to Maha home minister, Mumbai police commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Ashish Shelar has written to Maharashtra home minister and Mumbai police commissioner claiming that he had received threat calls from an unidentified caller, an official said on Saturday. The Bandra (west) MLA stated in his letters that the caller had abused him and threatened to kill him and his family members. Shelar, a former minister, has submitted details of the two phone numbers from which he received the threat calls and requested the police to do the needful. The official, however, didn't elaborate on the reason for Shelar receiving the threat. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday that Shelar was vocal about ''corruption'' in (state) government. ''Ashish Shelar often takes a stand against the government and bring out corruption. This could be the reason behind him receiving the threat. Police should take this matter seriously,'' the former chief minister told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022