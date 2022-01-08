Left Menu

Check violation of poll code by ruling party: Mayawati to EC

It is the special appeal to the Election Commission, she said.The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also urged to protect rights of the poor on the day of polling.She asked her partymen to strictly follow the model code of conduct.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 18:37 IST
Check violation of poll code by ruling party: Mayawati to EC
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday welcomed the announcement of dates for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and four other states but urged the Election Commission to check the ''tendency'' in the ruling BJP of ''violating'' the model code of conduct.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, the schedule for which was announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP president welcomed the announcement and expressed faith that the poll panel will ensure smooth, free and fair elections.

However, she called for steps to check the ''tendency'' in the ruling party to ''violate'' the model code of conduct.

''The tendency of the ruling party to violate the model code of conduct by adopting new tactics in every election is becoming fatally common, which needs to be given due attention and prompt action is taken in this election. It is the special appeal to the Election Commission,'' she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also urged to protect rights of the poor on the day of polling.

She asked her partymen to strictly follow the model code of conduct. All office-bearers, workers and candidates should comply with the party’s discipline and the model code of conduct, she said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022