Shah, Nadda express confidence of people's support for BJP in state polls

BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Saturday expressed confidence that their party will emerge victorious in the assembly polls in five states with a big majority, soon after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule.

With the EC banning rallies and roadshows till January 15, when it will announce further measures after a review, in view of the surging Covid cases due to Omicron variant, Shah said his party heartily welcomes the decisions taken by the poll body for people's safety.

Obeying them is the collective responsibility of all political parties, he said, adding that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is committed to healthy and safe elections.

Shah expressed confidence that people will express their faith in development and welfare works done by the party-run governments in states and give it another chance to serve them.

Nadda asserted that the BJP will return to power with big majority and take development works to new heights.

The BJP is in power in four of the five poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- while it is fighting in an alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh and an Akali faction to take on its rivals, including the ruling Congress, in Punjab.

Welcoming the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission, Nadda urged BJP workers to participate in this grand festival of democracy with their full strength while adhering to Covid-related and other guidelines laid down by the election body.

Noting that assembly elections are a pillar to not only states' development and prosperity but also to a strong nation, the home minister urged people to elect a government which contributes to the progress of these states and the country.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP's in-charge for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, said people will again show their support for Modi's pro-people policies and good governance, and elect the BJP to serve them in all five states.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party will contest these polls in five states with all its might and energy, and form governments with a big majority.

The elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the counting will take place on March 10.

''We call upon all BJP karyakartas to ensure the party's victory in all these states while following all Covid protocols,'' the BJP said in a tweet.

