UP polls will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent'; BJP will win: Adityanath

It will be a ''80 per cent versus 20 per cent'' election in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP will retain power in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Saturday and said his party will fight the polls on issues of nationalism, good governance and development.

Voting for the high-stakes assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from the western part of the politically crucial state on February 10 and moving eastwards, with the final phase on March 7.

It will be an ''80 per cent versus 20 per cent'' poll in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath claimed while speaking on the last day of a two-day Doordarshan Conclave 'Kitna Badla UP' here.

His remarks came before the Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into effect.

''The 80 per cent supporters will be on one side while 20 per cent will be on the other. I think 80 per cent will move forward with positive energy whereas 20 per cent have always opposed and will oppose further. The BJP will win, and again work to take forward the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' campaign,'' Adityanath said.

Muslims constitute around 20 per cent of the state's population.

Hitting out at Adityanath for his remarks, Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhari said, ''Although the statement of 80 per cent versus 20 per cent is aimed at giving a communal colour, but people will not take notice of it.'' There will be no such issue as Hindu-Muslim in these elections, and people will vote to save democracy, he said.

''The CM is mentioning the poll percentage that will come the BJP's way, which is 20 per cent. The BJP is a party of only 20 per cent, and 80 per cent people will vote against it. People have made up their mind to vote the BJP out because of its wrongdoings in the past five years,'' Chaudhari said.

Congress national spokesman P L Punia said, ''The BJP has always indulged in politics of polarisation. It has done nothing on the development front, so today it is talking about 80 per cent versus 20 per cent.'' ''The BJP has done nothing. It run the government on basis of events. This (CM's statement) is a sort of acceptance of defeat. The BJP has nothing to talk about but rake up the Hindu-Muslim issue. This will not help it,'' state Congress spokesman Ashok Singh said.

During the programme, Adityanath also said, ''I can say with confidence that some, who are victims of misunderstanding, are trying to impose their numbers (in terms of population). But, this election will be 80 versus 20. The 80 per cent supporters will be on one side, 20 per cent on the other.'' Attacking the previous SP government, he said before 2017, there used to be riots in the state and ''professional rioters'' were honoured at the chief minister's residence.

''The government and police used to plead in front of rioters. Changes came after 2017. Today professional rioters are hiding or have gone on a journey to another world. Before 2017, terrorists carried out explosions wherever they wanted, but after 2017, there has not been a single blast, not a single riot. The difference is clear,'' he said.

The BJP after forming government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, has worked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Adityanath said, adding ''we have given benefits of development schemes to every one, we have done development of all, but have not appeased anyone''.

''If someone considers this as our weakness, then this weakness will always be with us, because nationalism is our culture. We will never deviate from the issue of our nationalism. Secondly, how will any anti-India or anti-Hindu elements accept Modi ji and Yogi, they will never accept us,'' he said.

''Even if I cut off my neck and present it in front of such elements on a plate, they will still curse me. We don't care about such elements,'' Adityanath said.

The BJP will fight the polls on issues of nationalism, good governance, development and the rule of law. ''The rule of law and everyone's safety is our priority, but not anyone's appeasement,'' he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's political opponents, he said, ''They are not sure if they will make it to opposition benches this time. Me or the BJP are not panicking, we will enjoy the election like a festival.'' To a question, he said let a grand temple of Lord Ram be built in Ayodhya, and then ''we will build a grand memorial in the memory of those who were ''martyred'' for the Ram Janmabhoomi''.

Stressing that he is committed to the 25 crore people of the state, the chief minister said his goal has been to establish the rule of law without discrimination.

In an apparent reference to SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, he said they were like students who have never attended classes and are now nervous.

Speaking on the Covid situation, Adityanath said his government has made extensive and adequate arrangements to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. There is no need to panic, he asserted.

He also spoke about the new law against those who try to destroy or burn public property, saying recovery will be made from such people.

