Aam Aadmi Party is ready: Kejriwal after EC announces schedule of polls in 5 states

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday welcomed the assembly polls schedule announced by the Election Commission and said it was ''ready'' to fight the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa with ''full strength''.

The party also asserted that it will form a government in Punjab after the February 14 election. The AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab where Congress is in power at present.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

''The dates for the elections have been announced. The Aam Aadmi Party is ready,'' Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

While the AAP will make its electoral debut in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it will join the fray for the second time in Goa and Punjab.

The party had lost all the seats it had contested in the assembly polls held in Goa in 2017 but made a surprise entry into Punjab politics winning 20 of the 112 seats that it had fought in the same year and became the main Opposition party in the state.

''Dates for the biggest festival for democracy has been announced. Aam Aadmi Party welcomes the elections schedule. The party and its workers are fully ready for the upcoming polls. The party will contest these upcoming elections with full strength,'' AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of the party's affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha said in a video message.

He asserted that his party will achieve 'success'' in the Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa assembly elections.

''Especially in Punjab, where all the surveys are showing that Aam Aadmi Party is going to form a government,'' Chadha added.

He claimed that there is ''a wave for change''.

''I am fully confident that on February 14, on Valentine's Day, entire Punjab will say in unison: 'I love you Kejriwal','' he added.

