Simdega lynching incident pre-planned: Raghubar Das

Das, also the former chief minister of Jharkhand, claimed that during the two years of the Hemant Soren government, there have been 11 incidents of mob attack in which six people have been killed.Alleging that the Soren government and the Congress are pursuing politics of appeasement, he said even when such a brutal incident took place in Besrajara, Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are silent.

PTI | Simdega | Updated: 08-01-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 22:09 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@dasraghubar)
Condemning the incident of lynching in Simdega district earlier this week, senior BJP leader Raghubar Das claimed that the killing of Sanju Pradhan, a Dalit, was "pre-planned". Pradhan, a BJP worker, was on Tuesday stoned to death and his body set on fire allegedly by a group of people near Besrajara Bazar area, barely 100 metres from his home, on the suspicion that he felled trees for stealing wood, police said.

After consoling Pradhan's family members on Saturday, Das, the BJP national vice-president, told journalists that "maximum atrocities are being committed on tribals and Dalits under the rule of Chief Minister Hemant Soren". Das, also the former chief minister of Jharkhand, claimed that during the two years of the Hemant Soren government, there have been 11 incidents of mob attack in which six people have been killed.

Alleging that the Soren government and the Congress are pursuing politics of appeasement, he said even when such a brutal incident took place in Besrajara, Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are silent. Pointing out that "no one has faith in the investigation of the state government," the BJP leader demanded a CBI inquiry into the Simdega incident. The chief minister in a tweet on Tuesday had asked Deputy Commissioner, Simdega: "Please investigate the matter and inform after taking legal action."

