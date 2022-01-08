Indore sex racket: Cong says 3 arrested persons are BJP youth wing leaders with links to MP minister

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday alleged that three functionaries of the youth wing of the BJP were among 18 people who were caught after a sex racket was busted in Indore.

Among those arrested in the bust that took place on Thursday after a salon was raided in Vijay Nagar were seven women from Thailand and three male customers hailing from Khandwa, a police official said.

MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja, in a statement, claimed three of the arrested people were leaders of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and were close to MP forest minister Vijay Shah, who hails from Khandwa. Shah, however, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma said the party's Khandwa district unit was looking into the matter and action like expulsion would be taken if the three arrested persons turn out to be BJYM functionaries. Police said the salon operator has confessed he was running a prostitution racket in which customers had to pay anything between Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000.

