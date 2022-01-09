Left Menu

CM Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 11:09 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he has recovered from Covid and is back in the service of the public.

The CM had tested positive on January 4 and had isolated himself at home. He had mild symptoms.

"I am back in your service after recovering from Corona," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Sunday morning.

Kejriwal had tested positive a day after holding a rally in Dehradun on January 3.

Last year in April, Kejriwal's wife Sunita had tested positive for COVID-19. Though Kejriwal had then developed symptoms, he had tested negative.

Last year, most of the ministers in his Cabinet including his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had tested Covid positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

