Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP workers today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers across the country through virtual mode at 4 pm on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 13:55 IST
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers across the country through virtual mode at 4 pm on Sunday. The address comes a day after the Election Commission announced poll dates for five states.

With Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase Assembly election from February 10. Manipur will go for a two-phase election from February 27. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will go for voting on Februrary 14. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

