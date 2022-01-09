Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP workers today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers across the country through virtual mode at 4 pm on Sunday. The address comes a day after the Election Commission announced poll dates for five states.

With Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase Assembly election from February 10. Manipur will go for a two-phase election from February 27. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will go for voting on Februrary 14. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. (ANI)

