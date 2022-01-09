Left Menu

Parties say German vaccine mandate may take months to pass

Political leaders have agreed to let lawmakers vote according to their own conscience rather than along party lines on the issue.The looming mandate has also been a rallying point for vocal anti-vaccine campaigners who have taken part in protests against Germanys pandemic restrictions.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:33 IST
Parties say German vaccine mandate may take months to pass
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in parliament.

Berlin daily Tagesspiegel on Sunday quoted Dirk Wiese, a deputy parliamentary caucus leader for the Social Democrats, as saying the Bundestag should aim to complete its deliberations on the vaccine mandate during the first quarter of 2022.

Green party caucus leader Britta Hasselmann told the Funke media group that the first debate could take place in late January.

With few parliamentary sessions in February, this could mean the lower house won't pass a bill before the end of March. The Bundesrat, Germany's upper chamber, would then take up the matter in April, meaning the earliest it could come into force would be a month later.

Tagesspiegel reported that implementation could be delayed until June to ensure the technical conditions, such as a nationwide vaccine register, are in place.

A poll published Sunday by weekly Bild am Sonntag shows almost two-thirds of Germans support a vaccine mandate, with about a third against it.

Among those who oppose it are some members of the Free Democrats, who are part of the ruling coalition, and Germany's former health minister who pledged last summer not to introduce a general vaccine mandate. Political leaders have agreed to let lawmakers vote according to their own conscience rather than along party lines on the issue.

The looming mandate has also been a rallying point for vocal anti-vaccine campaigners who have taken part in protests against Germany's pandemic restrictions. Some recent demonstrations have turned violent, with protesters attacking police officers after being ordered to disperse.

Almost 72per cent of Germans are considered “fully vaccinated,” while 42.3?per cent have received an additional booster shot.

Germany's disease control agency reported 36,552 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and 77 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022