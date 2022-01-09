Left Menu

Goa polls: Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar quits, to join Congress

Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar on Sunday resigned as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly, a month ahead of the elections.He is set to join Congress. I would be joining the Congress party soon to contest from the Sanguem constituency, said Gaonkar.The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the coastal state on February 14.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-01-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 17:41 IST
Goa polls: Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar quits, to join Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar on Sunday resigned as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly, a month ahead of the elections.

He is set to join Congress. The Sanguem MLA submitted his resignation to the Goa Assembly Speaker. With his resignation, the strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 33.

“I have tendered my resignation as an MLA. I would be joining the Congress party soon to contest from the Sanguem constituency,” said Gaonkar.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the coastal state on February 14. Interestingly, Congress has lost a bulk of MLAs to the ruling BJP over the last five years, leaving the party with only two legislators as of now. Earlier, Congress MLAs Luizinho Faleiro and Ravi Naik, Independent legislator Rohan Khaunte, BJP's Alina Saldanha, Goa Forward Party's Jayesh Salgaonkar and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao have resigned from the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022