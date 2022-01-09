Left Menu

Iraq's newly elected parliament starts first session - Statement

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 09-01-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 18:16 IST
Iraq's newly elected parliament starts first session - Statement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's newly elected parliament opened its first session on Sunday, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.

Parliament is due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first meeting. Legislators will later elect a new president who will task the largest bloc with forming the government.

Also Read: FAO holds advanced training for 35 veterinarians in Iraq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Iraq

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022