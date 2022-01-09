Iraq's newly elected parliament starts first session - Statement
Iraq's newly elected parliament opened its first session on Sunday, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place.
Parliament is due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first meeting. Legislators will later elect a new president who will task the largest bloc with forming the government.
