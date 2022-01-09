UP polls: SP, AAP seek removal of govt officials

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday urged the Election Commission to remove some top UP government officials, alleging that they are functioning like ''workers'' of the ruling BJP.

Separately, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too sought the removal of some officials, who according to it are working as ''agents of the BJP''.

In a statement issued here, Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said a memorandum was submitted to the poll panel in this regard. According to the memorandum, the SP alleged that Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar are working like ''workers of the BJP''. ''They should be removed with immediate effect. Without removing them, conducting free and fair polls will not be possible,'' the memorandum said. In the letter, Awanish Kumar Awasthi was referred to as the deputy chief secretary, the post which does not exist. Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is misusing the government machinery. ''Some officers are working as BJP agents,'' he said. ''There are apprehensions that the government may misuse these officials and the Election Commission must immediately remove the officials who worked as the agents of the BJP in the past five years,'' he said. Singh said his party will follow directives of the Election Commission and constitute door-to-door campaigning teams. The Assembly elections in the state will be held from February 10 to March 7 and the counting will be held on March 10.

