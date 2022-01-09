Left Menu

Cong declares second list of candidates for Goa polls

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:58 IST
Cong declares second list of candidates for Goa polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections.

In this list, seven candidates have been named for the February 14 single-phase polls for the 40-member state assembly.

The names of candidates were finalised after a meeting of the central election committee of the Congress, and it was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, according to a statement.

The candidates in this list are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado.

The Congress had last month declared the names of eight candidates for the elections.

The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other poll-bound states -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

AICC Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the constituencies of Fatorda (South Goa) and Mayem (North Goa) would be contested by its alliance partner, the Goa Forward Party.

Furtado will contest from the Navelim constituency in South Goa, Gaonkar from Pernem and Rodolf Fernandes from St Cruz segment.

Usgaonkar will be in the fray from the Valpoi constituency, while Viriato Fernandes, a retired defence officer, is the Congress candidate from Dabolim. Olencio Simoes, who had raised the issues concerning local fishermen, is the nominee from the Cortalim seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022