PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after coming to know that most of them perform their duties bare-footed as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in temple premises, government sources said on Monday.
These include priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others, they added.
Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.
A source said, ''PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham & keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. This is yet another example of his attention to minute details and his concern for the poor.'' Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the dham, which has massively expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and beautified the complex.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Varanasi
- Kashi Vishwanath Dham
- Narendra Modi
- Kashi Vishwanath Dham &
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
PM Modi to address last Mann Ki Baat of 2021 today
Self-awareness, discipline our strength in fighting Omicron: PM Modi
PM Modi to visit Himachal's Mandi for inauguration of hydropower plants worth over Rs 11,000 cr on Dec 27
PM Modi to launch hydropower projects, investors' meet in Mandi