Hungary PM expresses solidarity with Kazakhstan's president - foreign minister

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed his solidarity with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a call on Monday, Hungary's foreign minister said on his official Facebook page.

"Prime Minister (Orban) talked with President Tokayev today and expressed his solidarity and condolences over the many, many casualties and we have offered, of course, our help," Peter Szijjarto said in a video.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory on Monday in defending Kazakhstan from what he described as a foreign-backed terrorist uprising.

