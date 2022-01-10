Nalin Kumar Kateel tests Covid positive again

Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. This is the second time Nalin is getting infected with Covid-19. He has earlier tested positive in August, 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Kateel said he has tested positive for Covid and is asymptomatic and healthy. He also asked his contacts to get themselves tested.

