Nalin Kumar Kateel tests Covid positive again

Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. This is the second time Nalin is getting infected with Covid-19. He has earlier tested positive in August, 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.In a tweet, Kateel said he has tested positive for Covid and is asymptomatic and healthy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:32 IST
Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. This is the second time Nalin is getting infected with Covid-19. He has earlier tested positive in August, 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Kateel said he has tested positive for Covid and is asymptomatic and healthy. He also asked his contacts to get themselves tested.

