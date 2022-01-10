Left Menu

After mixed signals, Mexico says it will attend Nicaragua inauguration

Ortega, who in November won an election which U.S. President Joe Biden described as a "pantomime" after the Nicaraguan government's crackdown on the opposition and critical media, is due to be sworn in for his next term on Monday afternoon. Mexico's foreign ministry on Sunday initially said it would send a representative to the ceremony, but later announced that it would not due to an annual meeting of diplomats.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:29 IST
After mixed signals, Mexico says it will attend Nicaragua inauguration

Mexico's government on Monday said it would send a representative to the inauguration of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for his fourth consecutive term in office, after indicating a day earlier that it would not. Ortega, who in November won an election which U.S. President Joe Biden described as a "pantomime" after the Nicaraguan government's crackdown on the opposition and critical media, is due to be sworn in for his next term on Monday afternoon.

Mexico's foreign ministry on Sunday initially said it would send a representative to the ceremony, but later announced that it would not due to an annual meeting of diplomats. However, on Monday President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it would be imprudent not to send someone, and that Ramiro Ayala, Mexico's charge d'affaires in Nicaragua, would attend.

"Because we can't set aside our policy of national self-determination and independence," he said, arguing that the previous Mexican administration had been beholden to the interests of "another government" in its diplomatic policy. Asked what he thought of Ortega's victory in the election, Lopez Obrador answered: "The decisions are theirs," he said, before briefly looking down. "The Nicaraguans'," he added.

Separately, the United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials, including the defense minister, in coordination with the European Union. (Writing by Dave Graham; editing by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022