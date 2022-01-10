Over 300 projects to be inaugurated to mark Meghalaya’s 50th year of statehood

Over 300 projects will be inaugurated by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government throughout 2022 to mark Meghalaya’s 50th year of statehood, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday.

The north-eastern state turns 50 on January 21 and though there were plans for a grand celebration here, it will be on a lesser scale because of the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said. ''We have listed close to about 300 projects… We have decided that rather than inaugurating things in one day on the 50th year of statehood golden jubilee celebration, we will inaugurate them throughout the year so that the meaning increases....,'' Sangma said. Highlighting that the celebration will be on a much lesser scale as compared to what had been planned before the outbreak of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Sangma said the official programme to mark the occasion will be held at the JN Complex, which can accommodate close to 3,000 plus people on January 21. ''We will be adhering to the protocols of having 30 per cent attendance only during the event in which we will be having people from all over the state,'' he said.

Pointing out that several programmes will take place during the celebration, Sangma said all the districts will be connecting online to the programme in Shillong as separate events will not be held in the districts given the COVID-19 situation. “Everybody will coordinate and connect with the Shillong programme,” he added. Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state to attend the celebration, the chief minister said, they were waiting for confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office.

“ As of now, we are yet to get any confirmation. But the programme is being planned accordingly,” Sangma said. PTI JOPMM MM

