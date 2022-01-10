Left Menu

Ethiopia's Abiy says he and Biden spoke, agreed to strengthen ties

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:35 IST
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday he had held a candid telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden about current issues in Ethiopia, where a war has been raging since November 2020.

"We both agree there is great value in strengthening our cooperation through constructive engagement founded on mutual respect," Abiy said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

