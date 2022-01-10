Left Menu

Biden raises concerns about detentions, civilian deaths in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and raised concerns about detentions of Ethiopians under the state of emergency, the White House said. Biden also raised concerns about civilians deaths in recent air strikes and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to work alongside the African Union and other regional partners to help resolve the conflict, the White House said in a statement.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia, pitting Abiy's federal forces and their regional allies, backed by Eritrea, against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that governs Tigray, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

