Haven't taken any decision to join BJP, says Goa Minister Govind Gaude

Goa Minister and Independent MLA Govind Gaude on Monday said he has not taken any decision on joining BJP and will make a decision after consulting his party workers.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 11-01-2022 07:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 07:13 IST
Govind Gaude, Goa Minister and Independent MLA. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Minister and Independent MLA Govind Gaude on Monday said he has not taken any decision on joining BJP and will make a decision after consulting his party workers. "I haven't taken any decision on joining BJP. I will make a decision after consulting with my supporters," Gaude said.

"I will meet my Karyakartas, consult them and then consider arriving at a decision on joining any party," he added. This comes ahead of assembly polls in Goa scheduled for next month. The voting will take place on February 14 while the counting of votes will start on March 10. (ANI)

