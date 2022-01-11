Left Menu

Rijiju flays remarks made against Nehwal, says India proud of her outstanding contributions

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed actor Siddharths remark against badminton player Saina Nehwal, saying such comments show the persons ignoble mentality.Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modis security breach during his recent visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:14 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed actor Siddharth's remark against badminton player Saina Nehwal, saying such comments show the person's ''ignoble mentality''.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his recent visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, ''No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.'' In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, ''Subtle cock champion of the world Thank God we have protectors of India (sic).'' Hitting out at Siddharth, Rijiju said India is proud of Nehwal for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse. ''She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medallist. Making a cheap comment on such an icon personality depicts a person's ignoble mentality,'' he wrote on Twitter. Following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth said that ''nothing disrespectful was intended''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

