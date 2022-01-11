Hungary says Turkic states condemn 'violence and vandalism' in Kazakhstan
- Country:
- Hungary
The Turkic states and Hungary have passed a joint declaration "condemning violence and vandalism" in Kazakhstan, and expressing their solidarity with the Kazakh people, Hungary's Foreign Minister said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
After an extraordinary virtual meeting of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Peter Szijjarto said Hungary would support all efforts fostering stability in Central Asia.
The OTS includes Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgzstan, as well as Turkmenistan and Hungary as observers.
