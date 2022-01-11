PM enquires about health of Bihar, Karnataka CMs, singer Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to enquire about their health and wished them a speedy recovery, government sources said. Both the chief ministers have tested positive for COVID-19. Modi also enquired about the health of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to a hospital after contracting the virus.

