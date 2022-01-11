Left Menu

PM enquires about health of Bihar, Karnataka CMs, singer Lata Mangeshkar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:39 IST
PM enquires about health of Bihar, Karnataka CMs, singer Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to enquire about their health and wished them a speedy recovery, government sources said. Both the chief ministers have tested positive for COVID-19. Modi also enquired about the health of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to a hospital after contracting the virus.

