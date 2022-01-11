PM enquires about health of Bihar, Karnataka CMs, singer Lata Mangeshkar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to enquire about their health and wished them a speedy recovery, government sources said. Both the chief ministers have tested positive for COVID-19. Modi also enquired about the health of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to a hospital after contracting the virus.
