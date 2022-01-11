Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar condoles death of European Parliament President David Sassoli

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he was saddened by the death of David Sassoli, the European Parliament President.Sassoli has died at the age of 65, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said.Saddened to hear of the passing away of David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:53 IST
EAM Jaishankar condoles death of European Parliament President David Sassoli
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he was saddened by the death of David Sassoli, the European Parliament President.

Sassoli has died at the age of 65, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said.

''Saddened to hear of the passing away of David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament. Recall from our meetings his warm personality and incisive mind. Condolences to his family,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Sassoli was an Italian centre-left politician.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sassoli was an ''outstanding'' President of the European Parliament.

''I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European & proud Italian.David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, an outstanding President of the European Parliament and, first & foremost, a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family,'' she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022