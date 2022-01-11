Samajwadi Party elated over UP minister quitting Yogi govt, 3 BJP MLAs following suit

With an UP Cabinet minister quitting the state government and three BJP MLAs following him, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday said it has sent some locks to the state BJP chief to help him down his party headquarters' shutter after the poll results are out.

SP national spokesperson I P Singh, who had quit the BJP in 2019, said he has sent the locks to UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and two other party leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, so that they can go home after locking their offices in the BJP headquarters after the March 10 result.

''I have sent a lock to the (UP) BJP headquarters as a gift to Swatantra Dev Singh. Return home after March 10. Now, there is no wave but a storm of the SP blowing (in the state),'' the SP leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said, ''There are three locks with this lock which can be used by Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, and Yogi (Adityanath) ji to be used by them according to their convenience,'' I P Singh said in another tweet.

In a jolt to the BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who held the portfolio of Labour, Employment and Coordination ministry in the UP government, resigned from the state Cabinet with two other MLAs to following him. Maurya, who is expected to join the Samajwadi Party, said he resigned from the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet ''due to the attitude of gross neglect'' towards Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youths and small traders.

BJP Tindwari MLA Brajesh Prajapati, Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal Varma and Bilhaur legislator Bhagwati Sagar too have announced that they are leaving the party in support of Maurya. Singh appeared elated over some important state leaders either joining the Samajwadi Party or forging pre-poll alliance with it.

''Omprakash Rajbhar ji, Jayant Chaudhary ji, Rajmata Krishna Patel ji, Sanjay Chauhan ji and now Swami Prasad Maurya ji are with Samajwadi Party,'' he said, expressing delight over the development in the rival BJP camp.

I P Singh added on Twitter that he has placed an order for many more locks for the BJP leaders to help them close their offices after March 10 when he said the SP will get a landslide victory in the election.

